New Delhi: As Maharashtra entered into a festive mode in the wake of an annual 10-day ganpati festival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai and other cities along along the Konkan coast in Maharashtra for today. The orange alert implies that authorities should be ready to handle situations arising out of severe weather.

According to the IMD warning, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today, dampening the festive spirits. A 'yellow' alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Thane for Sunday, with 'orange' alert for Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

"Under the influence of a Well-Marked Low Pressure Area which now lies over central parts of East Madhya Pradesh & neighborhood and east west shear zone along 22 deg N ;west coast and parts of interior Maharashtra is likely to get receive enhanced rainfall activity at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during next 3-4 days," a statement by the weather department read on Friday.