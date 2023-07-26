Home

News

India

Mumbai Rains: BMC Declares Closure of All Schools And Colleges Tomorrow, Red Alert Issued In Parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai Rains: BMC Declares Closure of All Schools And Colleges Tomorrow, Red Alert Issued In Parts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar districts amid torrential rainfall.

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar districts amid torrential rainfall. Meanwhile Ratnagiri – which recorded an average 104 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 10 am – remains under a red alert till tomorrow. A red alert has also been forecast for Raigad and Sindhudurg districts. After the weather department’s alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai.

Trending Now

“In view of the heavy rainfall, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs for tomorrow, July 27,” BMC said.

You may like to read

The IMD Mumbai issued “extremely heavy rainfall” warning (red alert) for Mumbai city and its suburban areas from 8 pm on July 26 to afternoon on July 27.

“The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration,” Chahal urged. While the BMC said that the weather department’s ‘red alert’ will be valid till afternoon, IMD officials clarified that it will be valid till 8.30 am.

Mumbai Rains: Here Are The Top Updates

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday

Heavy downpour slowed down road traffic but services of suburban trains remained normal with slight delays.

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday

“The weather bureau has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places, and the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph in the next 24 hours,” as per the daily weather forecast issued on Wednesday morning.

Amid the orange alert on Wednesday for Mumbai, the island city and suburbs have been receiving heavy downpours since morning.

Mumbai city received 61.19 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and 40.68 mm of rainfall

The intensity of rain was more in the suburbs in the morning hours while the island city received intermittent heavy showers in the afternoon.

Andheri subway, an underpass between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations, was closed for traffic a couple of times since morning due to waterlogging, but other areas in the metropolis didn’t report any major inundation during the day.

The heavy rain slowed down road traffic in Mumbai city and suburbs but services of local trains and BEST buses are normal with some delays, officials said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES