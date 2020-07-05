New Delhi: As downpour continued to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the third consecutive day on Sunday, the Powai lake which supplies potable water to the city for industrial use started overflowing. Reports claimed that Mumbai has received highest ever rainfall in a single day in the last five years. Also Read - Mumbai Witnesses Heavy Rains For Third Consecutive Day, High Tide Expected at Noon

Meanwhile, high tides hit the coast in Mumbai's Colaba. Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued high tide warning and had requested people to stay away from the seashore.

Fishermen living near the area (Colaba) sought help from local administration fearing water-logging in their houses ,"From past 3 days it's raining heavily. We're scared for our safety, we live in low lying areas. Admin should help us," news agency quoted a local resident as saying.

#WATCH High tides hit the coast in Mumbai's Colaba. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued high tide warning and has requested people to stay away from the seashore. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/gZjKop6evB — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rains in the city and suburbs “with possibility of heavy falls” at isolated places in the next 24 hours. The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 200.8 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.

Following the incessant rains, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai. Besides, there were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.