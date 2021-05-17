Mumbai: Torrential rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds lashed parts of Mumbai district all day on Monday as Cyclone Tauktae hit the city with full fury and passed through the western coast. Cyclone Tauktae has now whirled northwards close to the southern coast of Gujarat as the state braces for its landfall. With strong gales up to 65-75 kmph, the cyclonic storm wreaked havoc by uprooting scores of trees, damaged some homes, and disrupted road traffic across Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today categorised Tauktae as an ‘Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’. It is expected to cross Porbandar and Mahuva in Jamnagar district of Gujarat tonight (2000-2300 hrs IST). Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: 2 Barges With 273 and 137 People On Board Goes Adrift, INS Kochi, INS Kolkata Out For SAR

At least two people have died in cyclone-related activities in Maharashtra. In a statement, the state's minority affairs minister also said 193 COVID-19 patients admitted in a makeshift centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex have been shifted to other BMC-run hospitals due to the heavy rains that have lashed the metropolis.

Here are photos and videos of Cyclone-battered Mumbai: