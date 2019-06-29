











New Delhi: At least 15 people, including four children, died Saturday morning after a wall collapsed in Pune’s Kondhwa due to heavy rainfall. Some NDRF teams have reached the spot and rescue operations are currently underway. This incident is one of many that Mumbai and its neighbouring areas witness every year during monsoons.

On Friday, at least four persons, including a minor boy, were killed and two others injured in different incidents as monsoon made a grand entry in Mumbai, hitting normal life with the usual woes of water-logging in many areas, delays in flights, road and train traffic.

In Goregaon suburb of north-west Mumbai, four persons of a family including a minor girl suffered electrocution from some live wires in the vicinity of their home in which two perished and two were injured.

The deceased are — Rajendra Yadav, 60 and Sanjay Yadav, 24, while the injured victims are Dipu Yadav, 24, and five-year-old Asha Yadav said the BMC Disaster Control.

In another incident in Andheri, a 60-year old woman Kashima Yudiyar, was electrocuted near the RTO office and declared dead on admission to a hospital.

An eight-year-old boy, Mahender Badga from Teranpada village in Vikramgad in adjoining Thane district, was killed when struck by lightning as he played outside his home today, police said.

Three persons — Chandrakant Todavale, Chetan Tatthe and Vijay Nagar — were injured in a wall crash outside their home, in which the condition of Naagar is described as critical.

As rains continued to lash the city, the lifelines of Mumbai — the Central Railway, Western Railway and the main roads and Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway — were hit with water-logging in several places.