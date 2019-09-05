

Load More

Mumbai: All schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region will stay closed on Thursday, a day after severe rain threw life out of gear, the Maharashtra government has announced.

The announcement to this effect was made by state Education Minister Ashish Shelar, in view of the forecast of heavy rains on Thursday as well.

Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra Education Minister: Holiday declared for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, & Konkan region for tomorrow (5th September), in view of forecast of heavy rains. #MumbaiRains (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Hfvr4RDUCg — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

The maximum city was on Wednesday battered by severe rains, leaving students and office goers stranded on flooded roads. As roads got waterlogged, several companies even asked their employees to work from home.

Several parents had complained about the inconvenience faced by students.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Local, which is considered the lifeline of the city and was among the essential services to be hit by rains on Wednesday, was partially restored. The Central Railway announced that services have resumed on Kurla to Kalyan route & Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Goregaon route. On the Suburban Harbour Line, too, local train towards Andheri left CSMT at 5:22 AM and local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 AM.

In Dadar, private bus services resumed as the water receded from the area.

Two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers and a seven-year-old boy were suspected to have drowned in three separate incidents. While the boy fell into an open gutter in Nalasopara (east) on Wednesday evening, the BMC workers died while trying to drain out rainwater, in Gorgeaon.

The corporation had deployed 32,200 workers and officials across the city.