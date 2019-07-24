



New Delhi: Mumbai and its neighbouring areas woke up to heavy spell of rain on Wednesday, as predicted and rushed to prepare for a difficult day ahead.

Early morning, reports surfaced of eight people suffering injuries in a road accident in Sion after their cars collided due to low visibility induced by rains.

Various parts of the city, including Sion, Kurla, Dadar, Hindmata, have become waterlogged due to continuous rainfall over the past few hours.

“A cyclonic circulation is being developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. The city has received hardly any showers in last 2-3 days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days,” said an IMD official.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls were very likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa as well.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Coastal Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.