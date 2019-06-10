Mumbai Rains: Flight operations at Mumbai Airport and suburb trains on Western line were disrupted after a spell of heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday evening. The flight operations were put on hold due to poor visibility. Passengers were stranded during rush hours at several stations including Kalyan.

Bringing respite from the scorching heat, the showers were reported at Grant Road, Powai, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Mumbai fire brigade appealed to people not to venture in the sea during monsoon. “Lifeguards are posted at Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Gorai and Aksa beaches with sandy sea shore which are visited by tourists and locals. Most of the drowning cases are happening where it is not possible to deploy Life Guards due to rocky sea shores like Nariman Point, Bandstand even at Varsova, Gorai etc. It’s an appeal to citizens especially to kids and youngsters not to venture in the sea during monsoon,” it said.