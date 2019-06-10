Mumbai Rains: Flight operations at Mumbai Airport and suburb trains on Western line were disrupted after a spell of heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday evening.  The flight operations were put on hold due to poor visibility. Passengers were stranded during rush hours at several stations including Kalyan.

Bringing respite from the scorching heat, the showers were reported at Grant Road, Powai, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Mumbai fire brigade appealed to people not to venture in the sea during monsoon. “Lifeguards are posted at Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Gorai and Aksa beaches with sandy sea shore which are visited by tourists and locals.  Most of the drowning cases are happening where it is not possible to deploy Life Guards due to rocky sea shores like Nariman Point, Bandstand even at Varsova, Gorai etc. It’s an appeal to citizens especially to kids and youngsters not to venture in the sea during monsoon,” it said.

Catch live updates here:

  • Flight operations affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai due to heavy rainfalls.

 

  • Due to heavy rains affecting visibility, operations at Mumbai international airport are on hold. Runway 09 has been handed over to Air Traffic Control, operations expectations to restart anytime.

 

  • Trains affected on WR lines too, post multiple sparks after rains trains halted at Bandra.

 

  • Rains make a good start in Mumbai with a heavy rainfall in suburbs, especially in areas like Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Vileparle, Bandra. Pre-Monsoon heavy showers with lightning and thundering give Mumbaikars major relief from the scorching heat.

 

  • Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar and Kurla in Eastern suburbs also getting good rainfall.

 

  • Water Logging Status:-
    Hindmata : No
    Sion Rd No. 24 : No
    Mukhyadhyapak Bhavan: No
    Parel TT: No
    Nana Chowk: No
    Gandhi Market: No
    Milan Subway: No
    Andheri Subway: No
    Malad Subway: No.
    Khar Subway: No.
    Dahisar Subway: No
    Mankhurd Subway: No.
    Poiser Subway : No
    Pumps in operation: CT – 00, ES – 02, WS-0
    Land Slide Incidents : CT- 00 ES- 00 WS- 00
    Tree / Branches Fall complaints: CT- 01 ES -00 WS – 00

 

  • Due to heavy rains, the trains on the Western Railway line are running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to overhead wire tripped in between Mahim to Virar station.

 

  • Twitterati takes to the micro-blogging website, hails “it is officially mons0on”.

  • Mumbai International Airport Limited (Mumbai Airport) Spokesperson: Visibility has gone down due to heavy rains, operations have been put on hold. United Airlines Newark to Mumbai flight has been diverted to Delhi.

  • 11 flights have been diverted to Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.
  • Major tragedy averted: Blades of Thai Airways flight collide with site lights. Parts of light fall on the runway.
  • Mumbai Airport: Long holds and diversions at Mumbai, India due to low visibility and storms. Singapore #SQ424 looks to be diverting to Hyderabad. United UA48 has just diverted to Delhi.