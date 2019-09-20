



Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday, a day after all schools and junior colleges in the city and its adjoining areas remained shut, following predictions of ‘extremely heavy rain’. On Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), had warned of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Raigad, over the next 48 hours.

The city was lashed by rains on Wednesday, too.

However, thus far today, all the traffic, transportation, railways are running as per normal schedule. The government, too, has not announced the closure of schools and colleges. The Western Railway tweeted that despite the heavy rains, all its services were running normally.

High tide with waves reaching a height of 3.6 meters is expected today at 3PM. The level is well below 4.5 metres, which is ‘alarming’.

Mumbai, the country’s commercial country, has received nearly 960 mm rain thus far, breaking a 65-year-old record for the most rain in September, which was 920 mm in 1954. This is also a whopping 838% increase from September 2018, when it received just 7 mm.

All this is despite a late onset of monsoon in the city, by 15 days in June. Overall, Mumbai is likely to witness its most rainfall in a single season, the current record of which stands at 3759.7 mm in 1958. The city has thus far received 3544.6 mm of rain.