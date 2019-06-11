New Delhi: Two children were killed as a severe thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rains and lightning lashed Mumbai on Monday night. The deceased were identified as Tushar Jha (12) and Rushabh Tiwari (11). The BMC Disaster Control cell said that both Tushar and Rushabh were electrocuted near their tenement in Poisar slums in Kandivali East.

Besides, rail, road and air traffic were also affected due to the downpour. All flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended due to low visibility.

Rail traffic was hit on the Central Railway’s harbour line near Chunabhatti due to a technical snag in the overhead pantograph, and an overhead wire tripping near Diva station, hitting normal operations.

Road traffic was slowed down on the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway and the arterial roads due water-logging in some low-lying areas. There was at least one incident of tree falling on a road which further hit traffic in South Mumbai.