Monsoon Rains LIVE: As incessant rainfall continues to wreak havoc in several parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for a few districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. In Maharashtra, a red alert was issued in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, while in Gujarat, the MET department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat. Moreover, in the wake of flood-like situation, schools will remain shut in Gujarat’s Valsad district. Stay tuned for Latest updates.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels 163 Trains on July 12. Check Complete List Here