Monsoon Rains LIVE: As incessant rainfall continues to wreak havoc in several parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for a few districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. In Maharashtra, a red alert was issued in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, while in Gujarat, the MET department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat. Moreover, in the wake of flood-like situation, schools will remain shut in Gujarat's Valsad district. Stay tuned for Latest updates.

Live Updates

  • 8:19 AM IST

    Gujarat: Several parts of Navsari inundate increasingly amid a heavy downpour, causing distress to people and animals

  • 8:17 AM IST

    Gujarat Rains: As many as 63 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat since June 1, of these maximum 33 died due to lightning strikes. At least eight were killed due to wall collapses, drownings (16), fall of trees (5) and power pole collapse (1), the state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

  • 7:57 AM IST

    Train Reschedule Alert: 12859 CSMT-Howrah Gitanjali Express sch dep 06.00 hrs on 12.7.2022 is RESCHEDULED at 11.05 hrs on 12.7.2022 due to Up train running 8 hrs 20 minutes late, tweeted Central Railway.

  • 7:56 AM IST

  • 7:55 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains: Weather Forecast 8.00 am – Moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs. Chance of torrential rain in some places. Winds of 40-50 kmph are expected.

  • 7:53 AM IST

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE: Due to heavy rain & water logging in Godhra yard, train no. 19310 Indore – Gandhinagar Capital Shanti Exp of 11/07/22 has been diverted via Ratlam – Chittorgarh – Ajmer.

  • 7:52 AM IST

  • 7:52 AM IST

    Delhi Rains: Few intense spells of rain over north Delhi may continue for the next one hour, predicted Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather Services

  • 7:51 AM IST

    Gujarat Rains: Doswada Dam of Songadh Taluka of Tapi district overflows after heavy rainfall in the region.