Mumbai: Continuous heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas crippled normal life and threw air traffic, train services off the track. According to the city civic body, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs and extremely heavy rain at isolated places for today.

Meanwhile, in the wake of heavy rain prediction, all private and public schools and colleges here will remain closed on Monday. “All private and public schools and colleges will remain shut on Monday. Some government offices providing emergency and essential services will remain open. Private office staff may move out only if essential,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted.

Besides, schools and colleges in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai city & Mumbai suburbs will also remain closed today as there was a hint of heavy rainfall. “Due to the IMD warning for tomorrow, holiday declared for schools & colleges in Mumbai & MMR, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts,” CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde announced that reporting to ARC and Institutes for CAP Round II for First Year PG Technical Courses in ME/M.Tech. has been extended till August 6 and August 7 respectively in view of the heavy rains.

Earlier on Sunday, six persons reportedly lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Mumbai and its adjoining areas

In the state capital, Mala Nigam, 52, and her son Sanket, 26, were killed due to electrocution in Santacruz east and Mehboob M. Shaikh, 20, was washed away in the Mahim Creek off Dharavi, said the BMC Disaster Control.

Two persons from Pune – Nitin Shelar and Vaishakh Nambiar – drowned in a waterfall in Satara after their car rammed a barricade on a bridge and tumbled into a flooded rocky drain at Babhalnala early on Sunday, said police official Mahesh Bhavikatti.

In Palghar, teenaged Pawan Prajapati, 14, was washed away in Mori village

Meanwhile, Western Railway (WR) services between Vasai-Virar were suspended for several hours as the tracks were flooded, before resuming at reduced speeds after 2.35 p.m.

Even Central Railway (CR) services were hit in some sectors like Kurla-Sion due to waterlogging on tracks, breaches in railway lines, and landslides on outstation routes, while its suburban Harbour Line was paralysed.

Owing to boulders falling on railway tracks, the CR cancelled 18 trains, diverted three services and short-terminated seven long-distance trains at various points. Trains like the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express were stuck at Igatpuri since 4 a.m.

Thousands of outstation passengers were stranded at various stations in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar as the train services were disrupted, while hundreds more were stuck in incoming trains that have been halted at various locations en route.

Similar chaos was witnessed on the Konkan Railway with trains getting delayed, inconveniencing thousands of passengers.

The BMC, NDRF, two columns of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, besides all other agencies are on a high alert for any eventuality in Mumbai and Thane.