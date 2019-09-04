Live Updates

  • 11:05 AM IST

  • 10:59 AM IST
    Mumbai Rains Live: Trains held up in Valsad section due to point failure at Virar.
    VR O/S 61001, 9.35 hrs.
    12240 Vaitarna (VTN) DEP 9.33 hrs
    93008 VTN ARr 9.43hrs
    59038 Saphale ARR 9.48hrs
    22956 Kelve Rd ARR 9.54hrs
    93100 PLG
    12479 PLG
    22994 BOISAR
    19332 VANGAON
    93012 VGN LOOP
    12934 BLD ARR 10.20
  • 10:44 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live: WR suburban services are running without any disruption between Churchgate and Vasai Road. However, due to track failure at Virar the trains are running with less frequency between Vasai Road and Virar.

  • 10:24 AM IST
    Mumbai Rains Live: Due to heavy rain and poor visibility, mainline suburban trains are running 10 to 15 minutes late and harbour line trains are running 15 minutes late.
  • 10:01 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live: In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day, schools shall remain closed today. Principals of schools where students are already in are requested to take precautions & ensure that they are sent back home carefully and safely.

  • 10:00 AM IST

Mumbai: Due to heavy rains in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the schools will remain closed today and the students who are already in schools will be sent back.

The city received heavy rainfall on Tuesday which has led to waterlogging in various parts disrupting normal life. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Wednesday for Mumbai and Thane signalling heavy downpour.

The IMD has predicted intermittent rains with heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requested the Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas.

According to Skymet, these showers would not be a continuous affair and short breathers in between are likely. It further predicted that no severe disruption would be seen.

“However, some intense spells may lead to traffic chaos in some parts of the city. Thus, precautions must be taken while stepping out, said meteorologists at Skymet.

The Santa Cruz department of IMD recorded over 131.4 mm rains between Monday and early hours of Wednesday which account for nearly one-third of the total amount of rainfall expected in the month of September.