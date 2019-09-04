

















Mumbai: Due to heavy rains in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the schools will remain closed today and the students who are already in schools will be sent back.

The city received heavy rainfall on Tuesday which has led to waterlogging in various parts disrupting normal life. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Wednesday for Mumbai and Thane signalling heavy downpour.

The IMD has predicted intermittent rains with heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requested the Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas.

Mumbai: Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Wp2QXLTpq0 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

According to Skymet, these showers would not be a continuous affair and short breathers in between are likely. It further predicted that no severe disruption would be seen.

“However, some intense spells may lead to traffic chaos in some parts of the city. Thus, precautions must be taken while stepping out, said meteorologists at Skymet.

The Santa Cruz department of IMD recorded over 131.4 mm rains between Monday and early hours of Wednesday which account for nearly one-third of the total amount of rainfall expected in the month of September.