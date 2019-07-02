

















Mumbai: The incessant rains have caused waterlogging in several parts of the city and the local train service got disrupted causing heavy traffic jams. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy spells in Mumbai from Monday to Friday, and temperatures at a maximum of 28 degrees and 23 degrees.

“In the coming 4-5 days monsoon will be vigorous in Maharashtra, especially northern parts of the state, it will also be active in the southern parts of the state. Konkan Goa will get widespread rain during these 5 days,” said Anupam Kashyap, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune.

At least 13 people have died as a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Malad East, in Mumbai, early morning.

Yesterday, the heavy rains not only caused a delay in local trains but the flights to and from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were delayed by 35 minutes.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has notified that all the government and private schools will remain closed today, July 2.

In Palghar, the Nalasopara Railway Station was flooded due to water-logging. “Very intense spells of rain likely to continue in the district of Palghar during the next 4 hours,” stated IMD.

“Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Area in the next 3 days as per intimation received from IMD. We request Mumbaikars to check weather updates and plan the day accordingly. Take care and stay safe,” Mumbai Police tweeted from their official Twitter account.