Live Updates

  • 8:01 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: “Would like to announce and confirm that 2nd July 2019 has been declared as holiday, for all schools (public & private) in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kokan areas,” Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar

  • 8:01 AM IST
    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: All schools and Colleges will remain closed today (2nd July) as per directives of Municipal Commissioner.
  • 7:53 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: “SpiceJet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshot runway yesterday while landing at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe, no injuries reported,” Mumbai Airport PRO

  • 7:49 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: “Due to rain in Mumbai, around 54 flights diverted to a nearby airport,” Mumbai Airport official

  • 7:43 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 3 dead and 1 injured after wall of National Urdu School collapsed at around 12:30 am today in Kalyan, following heavy rainfall in the area.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: “Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai even today by IMD, People are advised to stay indoors unless there is any emergency,” CMO Maharashtra

  • 7:40 AM IST

  • 7:38 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 1000 people were evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla, to prevent any untoward incidents due to an overflowing Mithi river.

  • 7:37 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared today (2nd July) as public holiday to the all Government and private offices in Greater Mumbai.

  • 7:32 AM IST

Mumbai: The incessant rains have caused waterlogging in several parts of the city and the local train service got disrupted causing heavy traffic jams. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy spells in Mumbai from Monday to Friday, and temperatures at a maximum of 28 degrees and 23 degrees.

“In the coming 4-5 days monsoon will be vigorous in Maharashtra, especially northern parts of the state, it will also be active in the southern parts of the state. Konkan Goa will get widespread rain during these 5 days,” said Anupam Kashyap, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune.

At least 13 people have died as a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Malad East, in Mumbai, early morning.

Yesterday, the heavy rains not only caused a delay in local trains but the flights to and from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were delayed by 35 minutes.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has notified that all the government and private schools will remain closed today, July 2.

In Palghar, the Nalasopara Railway Station was flooded due to water-logging. “Very intense spells of rain likely to continue in the district of Palghar during the next 4 hours,” stated IMD.

“Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Area in the next 3 days as per intimation received from IMD. We request Mumbaikars to check weather updates and plan the day accordingly. Take care and stay safe,” Mumbai Police tweeted from their official Twitter account.