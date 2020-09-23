





New Delhi: Mumbai witnessed heavy rains overnight, leading to waterlogging in many parts of the city, and seriously disrupting road and rail traffic and affecting movement of people manning essential services on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Receives Notice From BMC Over 'Unauthorised Construction' of Her Residence, Here’s What They Found ‘Illegal’

Heavy waterlogging was reported from the traditional flood-prone areas of central Mumbai like Sion, Matunga, Kurla, Chunabhatti, Mazagaon, Masjid Bunder and Byculla. Besides several areas in the suburbs like Goregaon, Malad, Dahisar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund experienced waterlogging. Also Read - Mumbai Rains Latest News: As City Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, Heavy Rains May Dampen Festive Spirits | Read Here Today's Weather Forecast

The IMD on Wednesday morning warned, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Assandh during next 2 hours.” The weather department had issued an orange alert with a forecast of heavy rainfall at at some places in Mumbai and Thane during the day. Also Read - Mumbai: One Dead, 4 Injured After Part of Building Collapses in Chembur

Authorities urged people to avoid stepping out unless necessary. City’s Civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also declared holiday for all private and governments establishments, except emergency services.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai; waterlogging near King Circle area. pic.twitter.com/0D9wajtRW6 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid, suburban services on Central Railway are suspended between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi. Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel.

Special mail/express trains have been rescheduled, said CR Chief Spokesperson Shivaji Sutar.

Similarly, submerged tracks compelled the Western Railway to suspend all suburban services between Churchgate to Andheri. “Heavy rains have been reported from Mumbai and Thane suburbs in last 12 hours with some places recording 150 mm plus rainfall,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.

Mumbai’s public bus service operator BEST has cancelled or diverted its operations in several routes.