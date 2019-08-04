Live Updates

  • 9:24 PM IST
    Mumbai Rains LIVE: Government and Semi-Government employees will be allowed to report late in their offices.
  • 9:06 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: In the next 24 hours, extreme heavy rainfalls are predicted by the IMD.

  • 9:06 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: All the emergency services to remain open on Monday.

  • 9:05 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: The Maharashtra government appeals to people of Mumbai to leave home on Monday only if it is extremely necessary.

  • 9:04 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: On August 5, all schools and colleges to remain closed in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

  • 7:54 PM IST

  • 7:54 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: Due to waterlogging in Vadodara Division, T/N 19016 Porbandar-Mumbai Central Saurashtra Express Express JCO 04.08.2019 has been cancelled.

  • 7:53 PM IST

  • 7:18 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: Train no 12490 Dadar – Bikaner Express of 04/08 Ex Dungi will now remain cancelled due to waterlogging between Gothangam-Sayan in Vadodara Division.

  • 6:57 PM IST
    Mumbai Rains LIVE: Following WR’s trains of 04/08 wl be diverted via Bhestan-Nandurbar-Jalgaon-Bhopal due to waterlogging between Gothangam-Sayan in Vadodara Division –
    12925 Bandra(T)-Amritsar Paschim Exp
    12216 Bandra(T)-Delhi S Rohilla GaribRath Exp

    12951 Mumbai -New Delhi Rajdhani Exp
    12953 Mumbai -Nizamuddin A. K. Rajdhani Exp

New Delhi: As torrential rains hit Mumbai once again on Sunday, the suburban and mainline services on Western Railways (WR) and Central Railways (CR) main and harbour line have been affected by maintenance block in the morning as several trains have been diverted.

Meanwhile, Western Railways’ Jumbo Block on Up & Down slow lines between Santacruz & Goregaon stations on Sunday were cancelled owing to the continuous rains.

On the Central Railways main line, the block is likely to be held between Kalyan and Thane on CSMT-bound fast line from 11:20 am to 3:50 pm. On Harbour line, the block is likely to take place between CSMT-Chunabatti and CSMT-Bandra from 11:10 to 4:40 pm

On the Western Railways, Indore to Pune bound JCO (19312) was diverted via Surat and onwards proper route due to heavy rainfall & waterlogging. A boulder had reportedly fallen down on Bombay Division.

On Central Railways, the continuous rains have caused an accumulation of water between Ambernath and Badlapur and on harbour line at Chunabhatti. As a result, rail traffic has been suspended beyond Ambernath and on Harbour line between Vadala and Kurla.

“There is accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing the situation every 30 minutes,” Central Railways said in a tweet.

Moreover, trains bound between Ambernath and Karjat/Khopoli have been suspended due to the accumulation of water on tracks. Rail traffic is also likely to be suspended between Titwala and Kasara.

Several areas of the city are waterlogged as the city continues to be on a high alert till Monday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday declared a rainy day holiday and temporary arrangements have been made in several schools and public institutions to shelter stranded commuters tonight in case they are unable to reach their homes.