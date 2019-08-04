

















New Delhi: As torrential rains hit Mumbai once again on Sunday, the suburban and mainline services on Western Railways (WR) and Central Railways (CR) main and harbour line have been affected by maintenance block in the morning as several trains have been diverted.

Meanwhile, Western Railways’ Jumbo Block on Up & Down slow lines between Santacruz & Goregaon stations on Sunday were cancelled owing to the continuous rains.

On the Central Railways main line, the block is likely to be held between Kalyan and Thane on CSMT-bound fast line from 11:20 am to 3:50 pm. On Harbour line, the block is likely to take place between CSMT-Chunabatti and CSMT-Bandra from 11:10 to 4:40 pm

On the Western Railways, Indore to Pune bound JCO (19312) was diverted via Surat and onwards proper route due to heavy rainfall & waterlogging. A boulder had reportedly fallen down on Bombay Division.

On Central Railways, the continuous rains have caused an accumulation of water between Ambernath and Badlapur and on harbour line at Chunabhatti. As a result, rail traffic has been suspended beyond Ambernath and on Harbour line between Vadala and Kurla.

“There is accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing the situation every 30 minutes,” Central Railways said in a tweet.

Moreover, trains bound between Ambernath and Karjat/Khopoli have been suspended due to the accumulation of water on tracks. Rail traffic is also likely to be suspended between Titwala and Kasara.

Several areas of the city are waterlogged as the city continues to be on a high alert till Monday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday declared a rainy day holiday and temporary arrangements have been made in several schools and public institutions to shelter stranded commuters tonight in case they are unable to reach their homes.