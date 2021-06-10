Mumbai: As Monsoon makes its way to Maharashtra, Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains leading to disruption of local trains and road traffic, and flooding of low-lying areas in the country’s commercial capital. The Monsoon came two days ahead of schedule, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Train services between CSMT-Thane and CSMT- Vashi, CSMT-Bandra/Goregaon were halted due to heavy rain and waterlogging on tracks at Kurla-Sion and Chunabatti stations. The city has been put on the red alert as the city may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 4 days. Five NDRF teams are gearing up to respond in wake of the heavy rainfall alert issued by IMD in coastal districts of Maharashtra. 15 teams are being pre-positioned in coastal districts of the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed that all agencies should be kept on high alert in view of the forecast for the next 2-3 days as he directed that medical care especially for Covid-19 patients should not be affected. Also Read - 11 Dead After Residential Structure Collapses in Mumbai's Malad West, Rescue Ops on

Mumbai Rains: LIVE UPDATES

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms till June 13 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, besides rain in several other regions of the state.

