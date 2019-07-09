New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region on ‘red alert’, forecasting extremely heavy to very heavy rains over the next 24 hours. The weather department has warned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea which will be very rough with high waves and wind speeds touching 40-50 kmph till Friday.

The IMD has predicted that Raigad, Thane, Palghar and at a few places in Mumbai will have similar weather conditions on Tuesday, while Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will witness heavy to very heavy rain till Friday.

Following the downpour, air, rail and road traffic were severely hit yesterday. A total of 11 flights were cancelled and another three diverted on Monday due to heavy rains and poor visibility at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

All the cancelled flights were of private carrier IndiGo, a Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said, Of the 11 cancelled flights, eight were departures and three arrivals. Besides, another three flights of the airline were diverted to the nearby airports due to the downpour.

Besides, Several local trains on the Central and Western lines were also cancelled due to flooding on the tracks, railway officials said. Office-goers who commute by local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were hit hard.

Western Railways has asked the commuters to dial the All India Security Helpline Number – 182 to get quick assistance in case of any security-related emergency on trains or at railway stations.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to city residents because of the heavy rainfall. “Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experienced heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburbs. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible,” the BMC said in a tweet.