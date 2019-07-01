

















Mumbai: Intermittent rains in Mumbai have caused waterlogging on the streets causing disruption in the road as well as railway traffic.

At 11.11 am today, high tides are expected and if heavy rains keep lashing the parts of Mumbai, normal life could be disrupted due to waterlogging.

On Friday, Mumbai received the first heavy rainfall of the monsoon season after the weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the capital city of Maharashtra. Some of the areas where rainfall was recorded were Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and neighbouring places like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar.

#Maharashtra: Rainfall leads to water logging in Dharavi area in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/6SF17J53Mm — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

Declaring the onset of monsoon over Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department has said, “Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh.”

The monsoon, which generally arrives in Mumbai on June 10 every year, is behind schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last ten years, IMD had said.