  • 9:10 AM IST

    Due to the derailment of goods train between Jambrung & Thakurwadi on the ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala. Two trains have been cancelled, 1 has been diverted and 2 trains have been rescheduled.

  • 9:09 AM IST

    Due to very heavy rains in Palghar during the night, 13 trains have been cancelled, today. After receding of water, train movement at Palghar was started at 8.05 hours at a restricted speed of 30 kmph in view of safety.

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Train movement has been started at Palghar at 08.05 hrs in Mumbai Division after the water receded on tracks at a considerable level.

  • 8:54 AM IST
    Due to heavy winds, the material viz bamboos of ongoing construction work fell on Over Head Equipment at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines. Restoration work in full swing and traffic expected to be started in 30 mins.
  • 8:52 AM IST
    11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express cancelled between CSMT and Pune
    11025 Bhusaval-Pune Express short terminated at Nasik Road and cancelled
  • 8:46 AM IST

    *Short terminated trains*
    20822 Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express short terminated at Panvel
    17614 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Pune
    17613 Panvel-Huzur Sahib Nanded Express JCO 1.7.2019 will originate from Pune
    11030 Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express JCO 1.7.2019 will short terminate at Pune and will work as 11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Express JCO 1.7.2019 from Pune

  • 8:45 AM IST

    *Train Diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad on 1.7.2019*
    11301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express JCO 1.7.2019
    11049 Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express JCO 30.6.2019
    12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duranto Express JCO 30.6.2019
    22944 Indore-Pune Express JCO 30.6.2019

  • 8:44 AM IST

    *Trains cancelled on 1.7.2019*
    22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express
    12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity Express
    11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan Express
    11026 Pune-Bhusaval Express
    51318 Pune-Panvel Passenger
    51317 Panvel-Pune Passenger
    12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen
    12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express

  • 8:29 AM IST

  • 8:28 AM IST
    In view of cancellation of some trains in Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section due to water logging in Palghar following heavy rains, 14707 Bikaner-Bandra T Exp will halt at all stations between Surat-Mumbai where 12922 Flying Rani stops.

Mumbai: Intermittent rains in Mumbai have caused waterlogging on the streets causing disruption in the road as well as railway traffic.

At 11.11 am today, high tides are expected and if heavy rains keep lashing the parts of Mumbai, normal life could be disrupted due to waterlogging.

On Friday, Mumbai received the first heavy rainfall of the monsoon season after the weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the capital city of Maharashtra. Some of the areas where rainfall was recorded were Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and neighbouring places like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar.

Declaring the onset of monsoon over Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department has said, “Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh.”

The monsoon, which generally arrives in Mumbai on June 10 every year, is behind schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last ten years, IMD had said.