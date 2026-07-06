Mumbai rains LIVE: Waterlogging, potholes bring city to halt, air traffic hit, IMD issues orange alert, are schools, colleges closed today?
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Mumbai rains LIVE: Waterlogging, potholes bring city to halt, air traffic hit, IMD issues orange alert, are schools, colleges closed today?
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy overnight rains have affected the runway operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for several hours. Severe waterlogging reported on several major routes. Are school, colleges closed today? check all the live updates here.
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Monsoon activity has intensified across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, which is witnessing continuous heavy rainfall. Continuous downpours have caused severe waterlogging on major routes and even disrupted train operations as rainwater inundated railway tracks. Heavy showers have also affected flight operations in the Maximum City. Schools and colleges in most parts of Maharashtra will remain closed today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warnings. District authorities in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have announced precautionary holidays for students.
Pune: A landslide struck a house in Patan is a small, remote village in Mawal taluka early this morning. According to preliminary information, there is a possibility that the entire family residing in the house is trapped under the debris. In view of the incident, assistance from…
A landslide struck a house in Patan, Mawal taluka, early this morning. The family members are feared to be trapped in the debris. The 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pune, has been called in.
Schools and colleges in most parts of Maharashtra will remain closed today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warnings. District authorities in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have announced precautionary holidays for students.
Latest Visuals: Two to three shanties in a structure collapsed in Mankhurd’s Janata Nagar.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Morning visuals from the spot after two to three shanties in a 'ground-plus-three' structure collapsed in Mankhurd's Janata Nagar. A total of 6 people died and one person was injured. pic.twitter.com/PEpyXOycOW
MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) Official tweets, "There is a landslide occurred near the tunnel 2 exit of Pune to Mumbai lane of Pune to Mumbai Connecting Link Road, amidst extremely heavy ongoing rainfall. For safety reasons, the traffic is diverted since… pic.twitter.com/Mos3UGw0jO
Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide has occurred between Thakurvadi (TKW) and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin (MHLC) on the Up Main Line (UPML) of Mumbai Division. Consequently, the following train services have been cancelled / diverted: Central Railway