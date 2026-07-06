  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Mumbai rains LIVE: Waterlogging, potholes bring city to halt, air traffic hit, IMD issues orange alert, are schools, colleges closed today?
LIVE

Mumbai rains LIVE: Waterlogging, potholes bring city to halt, air traffic hit, IMD issues orange alert, are schools, colleges closed today?

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy overnight rains have affected the runway operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for several hours. Severe waterlogging reported on several major routes. Are school, colleges closed today? check all the live updates here.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 6, 2026, 8:21 AM IST
mumbai rain
Mumbai rains LIVE: Waterlogging, potholes bring city to halt, air traffic hit, IMD issues orange alert, are schools, colleges closed today? | Image: ANI

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Monsoon activity has intensified across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, which is witnessing continuous heavy rainfall. Continuous downpours have caused severe waterlogging on major routes and even disrupted train operations as rainwater inundated railway tracks. Heavy showers have also affected flight operations in the Maximum City. Schools and colleges in most parts of Maharashtra will remain closed today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warnings. District authorities in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have announced precautionary holidays for students.

Check All The Latest Updates Here

Read more: Mumbai Monsoon Update: Pune-Mumbai carriageway traffic diverted after landslide near ‘Missing Link’ tunnel exit; train services suspended

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 6, 2026 8:52 AM IST

    Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviewed the situation at the railway tracks in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section.

  • Jul 6, 2026 8:50 AM IST

  • Jul 6, 2026 8:50 AM IST

    A landslide struck a house in Patan, Mawal taluka, early this morning. The family members are feared to be trapped in the debris. The 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pune, has been called in.

  • Jul 6, 2026 8:48 AM IST

    Several areas recorded over 200 mm of rainfall. Few areas recorded 300 mm in the last 24 hours.

  • Jul 6, 2026 8:46 AM IST

    Schools and colleges in most parts of Maharashtra will remain closed today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warnings. District authorities in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have announced precautionary holidays for students.

  • Jul 6, 2026 8:27 AM IST

    Latest Visuals: Two to three shanties in a structure collapsed in Mankhurd’s Janata Nagar.

  • Jul 6, 2026 8:26 AM IST

  • Jul 6, 2026 8:25 AM IST

    Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide has occurred between Thakurvadi (TKW) and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin (MHLC) on the Up Main Line (UPML) of Mumbai Division. Consequently, the following train services have been cancelled / diverted: Central Railway

  • Jul 6, 2026 8:25 AM IST

    Early Morning Visuals: Severe waterlogging at the Andheri subway.

  • Jul 6, 2026 8:24 AM IST

    Extremely heavy rainfall triggered a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2 on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Pune-Mumbai Connecting Link Road on Monday mornin

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.