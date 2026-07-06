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Mumbai rains LIVE: Waterlogging, potholes bring city to halt, air traffic hit, IMD issues orange alert, are schools, colleges closed today?

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy overnight rains have affected the runway operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for several hours. Severe waterlogging reported on several major routes. Are school, colleges closed today? check all the live updates here.

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Mumbai rains LIVE: Waterlogging, potholes bring city to halt, air traffic hit, IMD issues orange alert, are schools, colleges closed today? | Image: ANI

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Monsoon activity has intensified across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, which is witnessing continuous heavy rainfall. Continuous downpours have caused severe waterlogging on major routes and even disrupted train operations as rainwater inundated railway tracks. Heavy showers have also affected flight operations in the Maximum City. Schools and colleges in most parts of Maharashtra will remain closed today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warnings. District authorities in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have announced precautionary holidays for students.

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