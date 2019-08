“Due to heavy rains, suburban trains are running with cautious speed causing some delays but no hold up of traffic as of now. Inconvenience is regretted,” the Central Railway informed on Twitter. However, the trains on trans-harbour and fourth corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly.

Trains update: 11.00 hrs

Suburban services are running on all lines with some delays but no hold up of traffic as of now. Mail/Express trains are also running as per schedule.@drmmumbaicr @RidlrMUM @m_indicator — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 3, 2019

Meanwhile, due to technical snag at Goregaon station, UP fast local services were running 15 to 20 minutes late. “Technical problem in point at Goregaon up fast line, trains being run after clamping the point leading to 15-20min delay. WR team attending the issue. Services to be normalised soon,” Western railway tweeted.

However, flight operations at the Mumbai airport were not impacted due to rains. Spokesperson of the Mumbai airport said, “Flight operations at the airport are normal.”

“Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas has led to water-logging at some places, which has affected the flow of traffic, especially in parts of Malad, Andheri and Dahisar,” a senior official of the said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday along with a high tide of 4.90 metres at 1.44 pm.

In the wake of heavy rain warning and alert issued by the IMD, the BMC has issued a ‘beach safety appeal’ to citizens, the civic official said. “We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916,” the official said.