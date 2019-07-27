New Delhi: Heavy rains in Mumbai have stalled Mahalaxmi Express between Badlapur and Wangani station with around 700 passengers onboard since the railway tracks ahead are reported to be inundated.

A team of NDRF personnel have been rushed to the spot with eight boats as all road routes are waterlogged. At least three diving teams have been dispatched to rescue stranded passengers. Inflatable boats, life jackets, medical supplies have been sent with the Naval teams.

A helicopter with divers equipped with an auto-inflatable craft has been scrambled. The Western Naval Command is keeping a close watch on the situation and is in constant touch with State Administration to respond as required and provide necessary assistance in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, a team of Railway Police Force and city police have reached the site where Mahalaxmi Express is held up and are assuring the safety of passengers. They are also distributing biscuits and water all onboard.

Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation: 8 flood rescue teams from Navy including 3 diving teams mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats & life jackets. A Seaking Helicopter also sent with divers for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qBNyGXefL1 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

#UPDATE Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation: According to CPRO, Central Railway, 700 passengers are on-board the train. NDRF team and Navy chopper are conducting rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/SoOzBbcfWV — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

All passengers are being advised to not alight the train or creat panic. The Central Railways also tweeted, “Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don’t get down from the train. Train is a safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police is on the train to look after your well being. Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities.”

In addition, Train No. 17416 Kolhapur-Tirupati Express has been cancelled since T.no.17411 is running late due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging between Vangani and Badlapur, and land sliding in ghat section over Central Railway.

Also, Train No. 17415, Tirupati-Kolhapur Express scheduled for 28.07.2019 will remain cancelled for want of rake.