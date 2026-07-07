Mumbai Rains: Are private and government offices open or closed today? Maharashtra government on alert as heavy downpours lash city

The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a work from home (WFH) advisory for private offices in Mumbai.

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New Delhi: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in several parts of Maharashtra, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert of heavy to very heavy downpours. Over the last 48 hours, the city division recorded 300 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs registered 380 mm and 345 mm, respectively.

The BMC’s Disaster Management Department is continuously monitoring the situation round the clock. Meanwhile, a Special General Body Meeting has been convened for July 9, during which intense debates over rain-related updates and incidents are anticipated.

Work-from-home order issued:

The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a work from home (WFH) advisory for private offices in Mumbai. The authorities have also said that the non-essential government offices will observe a half day amid heavy rains in the financial capital.

“In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only: Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day,” SDMA said.

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare Reviews Flood Situation

Maharashtra’s Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD), Aditi Tatkare, on Monday reviewed the flood situation in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and other affected districts. The review was conducted at the State Emergency Operations Centre in the Mantralaya, alongside State Disaster Management Director, Bhalchandra Chavan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts today and tomorrow.

Highlighting that the next 48 hours are highly critical for both coastal districts, Minister Tatkare stated that the local administration has been strictly instructed to implement all necessary precautionary measures immediately.

To tackle potential rain-related emergencies, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been stationed in Mahad and kept ready. Furthermore, to ensure a swift and effective response in the Sudhagad and Roha regions, the minister said a formal request has been made to deploy an additional contingent of 145 rescue personnel.