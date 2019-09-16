Thane: Mumbai has been witnessing rains to the tune of 9mm in the past 24 hours, SkyMet reported.

On Monday, light spells were reported in some parts of Mumbai. According to the SkyMet, moderate rain over the eastern suburbs such as Kharghar and adjoining areas are likely today.

However, heavy rain is not in the forecast. Humidity is also likely to rise along with the day.

“By tomorrow, rains would taper down over the region,” the SkyMet said in a report.

In the wee hours of Sunday, heavy rains had hit the city. However, the intensity of rains reduced significantly by afternoon.

Earlier on September 7, the India Meteorological Department had issued a ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall alert for Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days on September 8 and September 9. Predicting cloudy weather for the next two days, IMD Chief PRO Vishambhar Singh had said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the city and its adjoining areas.”