Mumbai: Heavy rainfall at various locations of Mumbai Suburban has caused concern for local train service but the Western line locals are running normally.

Mumbai Airport has been affected by these rains as all movement have been stopped.

“Due to heavy rains, there are no movements at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai,” said Mumbai Airport Spokesperson.

No disruption or waterlogging has been reported yet unlike a few days back when incessant rains disrupted the normal life due to waterlogging and the city came to standstill.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent showers in the city with heavy to very heavy rainfalls at isolated places. High tides are expected at 4.18 pm.

Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 02:00 Hours – INTERMITTENT RAIN OR SHOWERS IN CITY AND SUBURBS WITH HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY FALLS AT ISOLATED PLACES . @IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/tlb1yslfsW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 7, 2019

On June 28, Mumbai received the first heavy rainfall of the monsoon season after the weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the capital city of Maharashtra. Some of the areas where rainfall was recorded were Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and neighbouring places like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar.

The monsoon, which generally arrives in Mumbai on June 10 every year, was behind the schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last ten years, IMD had said.

Today the IMD said that the conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab and some more parts of Rajasthan during next 24 hours.