Thane: As 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival rang in on Monday, which is celebrated with great fervour in Mumbai, heavy rainfall was witnessed in the city and its neighbouring areas including Thane and Navi Mumbai. The city recorded very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Severe waterlogging was also reported in low lying areas after the downpour Monday night. Further, high tide is also expected at 2:36 PM on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will receive heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Weather agency Skymet tweeted, “In the last 21 hours from 5.30 am yesterday, Santa Cruz in Mumbai has recorded 106 mm of rainfall. #MumbaiRains #Mumbai #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain #MumbaiTraffic #GaneshChaturthi.”

The reason for these rains is the presence of a Cyclonic Circulation over South Gujarat coast. Also, a Cyclonic Circulation lies over Odisha and adjoining areas.

According to IMD’s prediction on September 1, the region was likely to receive more rainfall in following 2-3 days due to the active west coast moving towards south Konkan and further.

Besides, heavy spells were also predicted in parts of Aurangabad, Akola, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, and along the coast.