Mumbai Rains: 6 dead, 1 injured as part of chawl collapses in Mankhurd, rescue operations underway

Following the collapse of two to three hut-like structures in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Sunday night, a search and rescue operation has been launched. The Mumbai Fire Brigade has classified it as a Level-1 incident, with four to five people feared trapped.

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A bus gets stuck while wading through a waterlogged road in Mumbai. ANI

Six people lost their lives and one person was injured after part of an old three-storey building collapsed in the Janata Nagar area of Mankhurd in Mumbai on Sunday evening, stated reports.

The incident occurred at Chawl No 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, at around 8.30 pm, they said.

As per preliminary information, two to three tenements forming part of the ground-plus-three-storey structure caved in, prompting a rescue operation by personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, BMC ward office and ‘108’ ambulance services, the officials said.

‘Chawls’ are old, low-cost housing blocks with long balconies and single-room tenements.

Airport operations halted amid heavy rains

Runway operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended for nearly an hour, badly affecting flight services. The India Meteorological Department has also kept a red alert in place, warning of more intense rain.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: BMC declares holiday for schools, colleges on Monday amid ‘orange alert’ for heavy rainfall

Due to adverse weather conditions, four IndiGo flights were cancelled and 13 incoming flights from various airlines were diverted. Sources said all diverted flights later returned to Mumbai and landed safely after the weather improved.

The airport operator stated that the suspension was essential for operational safety. It noted that at approximately 10:17 am, adverse weather conditions such as gusty winds of up to 42 knots and reduced visibility due to heavy rain impacted runway activity.

Rains wreck havoc in Mumbai

Heavy rain has continued to lash Mumbai and nearby areas over the last few days, leading to waterlogged roads and multiple tree-fall incidents. Since June 30, three people, including a schoolboy, have died in rain-related incidents.

Also Read | Watch: Vande Bharat cuts through heavily waterlogged Mumbai railway tracks as heavy rains lash city; Netizens react

The heavy rainfall also affected neighbouring Thane and Palghar on Sunday, where a 17-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a swollen river. In a separate incident in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi, a concrete slab from the second-floor balcony of the Ram Niwas building collapsed, leaving a man and a woman injured.

“The injured woman was rushed to a nearby private hospital, while the injured man was taken to the NMMC Hospital in Vashi for treatment,” an official said, adding that fire personnel removed the remaining unstable portion of the structure.

With inputs from agencies