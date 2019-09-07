Mumbai: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday praised a railway engineer for braving the floods in Mumbai to ensure smooth functioning of local trains.

“Kudos to railway engineer Harish Kumar Rathore and his team who stood in flood water for 16 hrs to ensure smooth operation of local trains, amid heavy Mumbai rains. A fine example of how railway employees put in all efforts to ensure passenger safety,” tweeted Goya

A Western Railway (WR) official noted that Engineer Harish Rathore had spent nearly 16 hours in clearing the flood waters and monitoring the water level on tracks between Andheri and Vasai stations. Despite the downpour, Rathore continuously coordinated with the civic authority of the city in ensuring that the drains abutting the railway tracks were cleared and the accumulated water pumped out, added the official.

The Kurla fire station on Wednesday recorded a rainfall measuring upto 141.97 mm in a span of 12 hours. The Santacruz observatory, on the other hand, recorded 214.4 mm of rainfall during the same period. Thus, most of the train services in Mumbai remained paralysed owing to the downpour on Wednesday.

Several local trains were cancelled as a result of the inundation of railway tracks and inflow of water from the Mithi river. Besides, the flights were delayed from their normal scheduled and road traffic in the capital city of Maharashtra came to a standstill due to the rains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall alert for Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days on September 8 and September 9. IMD Chief PRO Vishambhar Singh said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the city and its adjoining areas.” He added that the weather will be cloudy for the next two days.