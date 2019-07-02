New Delhi: At least 25 people lost their lives in rain-related accidents across Mumbai as the city witnessed heaviest rainfall over a 24-hour period, breaking its record of 1974. Twenty-one people died and 78 were injured after a wall collapse in the northern suburb of Malad in Mumbai early Tuesday following downpour.

Two persons died in Malad after they were locked up in a car flooded with rainwater. One person was electrocuted in Vile Parle and a security guard was killed in a wall collapse in suburban Mulund.

The financial capital of the country was paralysed with most roads getting clogged and local train services, virtually coming to a standstill. Besides road and rail, flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were also hit severely due to heavy rains and a SpiceJet aircraft blocking a runway after overshooting it shortly before midnight.

Due to inclement weather, around 70 domestic arrivals and 81 domestic departures were cancelled at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The incessant rains also forced the Maharashtra government to declare a precautionary public holiday on Tuesday in Mumbai, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting people to stay indoors unless they have absolutely important work outside.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, and the state government expanded it to include other parts of coastal Konkan region. The Mumbai University also postponed the exam of B.Sc Computer Science for first and second year students due to heavy rains.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also cancelled his scheduled groundbreaking function of the construction of a new building for MLAs.

(With agency inputs)