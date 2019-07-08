Mumbai: Heavy rainfall in the city has caused a massive traffic jam at various places and residents are continuously sending videos and photos of areas, which are submerged, to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Incessant rains have led to waterlogging in various parts of Sion, King’s Circle, Lower Parel, Malad, Kandivali, and the commuters could face problems if the rain continues.

A Mumbai resident took a dig at the current situation of Andheri subway and tweeted a video.

Hi everyone, please avoid Andheri Subway as it’s submerged under water. Unless you’re going to work in a submarine, of course.@mybmc pic.twitter.com/coDwzipXrC — Puneet Tandon (@MrSarcastobeat) July 8, 2019

BMC promptly replied to his tweet and ensured that the respective ward has been intimated to attend the issue.

Western Railways has asked the commuters to dial the All India Security Helpline Number – 182 to get quick assistance in case of any security-related emergency on trains or at railway stations.

Mumbai: Water logging and traffic jam in parts of the city following heavy rainfall. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/cYkM8AMyAS — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

“Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experienced heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on decline now and our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible,” said BMC in a tweet.

According to the Mumbai Airport spokesperson, the visibility at the airport is fluctuating every minute and there is a delay due to weather. No flight has been cancelled but three diversions have taken place till now.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent showers in the city with heavy to very heavy rainfalls at isolated places. High tides are expected at 4.18 pm.