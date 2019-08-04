Mumbai: With Mumbai witnessing heavy rains, Kalanagar in East Bandra was hit by massive flood as water from the Mithi river came gushing towards Bandra Kurla Complex (BMC), Mumbai Mirror reported.

“Usually water comes from the road and goes to BKC and Mithi. For the first time, water has come inside the society from the river and didn’t recede for the whole day,’ a resident told the Mumbai daily. She added that this was the first time that she had witnessed this kind of reverse flooding in the past 40 years.

Apparently, a flood like this was normal but it took some time to subside, a Municipal Commissioner noted.

Meanwhile, as torrential rains hit Mumbai once again on Sunday, the suburban and mainline services on Western Railways (WR) and Central Railways (CR) main and harbour line have been affected by maintenance block in the morning as several trains have been diverted.

Several areas of the city are waterlogged as the city continues to be on a high alert till Monday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday declared a rainy day holiday and temporary arrangements have been made in several schools and public institutions to shelter stranded commuters tonight in case they are unable to reach their homes.