Mumbai rains: Are schools closed tomorrow, July 23, as IMD issues orange alert? Check forecast for Palghar, Thane, Raigad

Mumbai Rain Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow warnings across multiple parts of Maharashtra through July 25. Are schools in Mumbai and neighboring districts closed tomorrow? Check updates here.

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Mumbai rains: Are schools closed tomorrow, July 23, as IMD issues orange alert? Check forecast for Palghar, Thane, Raigad | ImageL ANI

Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra is bracing for another spell of monsoon rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow, orange, and red alerts across regions until July 25. According to the weather body, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, remain under an orange alert as heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected to continue over the next 48 hours. Check the IMD weather forecast here.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms is expected to last in Mumbai in the next 48 hours. Weather experts said that moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and northern weather systems, combined with cyclonic circulations are expected to intensify monsoon showers across large parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar are very likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds of 40-60 kmph on July 22. An orange alert has also been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar today, warning people to remain cautious severe weather conditions could disrupt normal life.

Mumbai School Holiday On July 23: Here’s What BMC, Local Authorities Say

The Maharashtra government has empowered district collectors and deputy commissioners to take decisions on school closures. Local authorities can announce suspension of classes and closure of the schools if weather conditions deteriorate in specific areas.

However, district authorities have clarified that decisions on school closure will be based on real-time weather conditions. However, there is no announcement yet for the closure of the school in the MMR region, including Mumbai.

Parents Advised To Check School Updates

After the weather forecast of intense weather conditions, parents have been advised not to depend only on general weather alerts.

Parents and students are advised to regularly check official updates from their respective schools and local education departments for any last-minute announcements regarding school closures.

Orange Alerts On Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri

The weather department has sounded an orange alert for heavy rain for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Ghats of Nashik and Satara.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Occasional strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph very likely,” IMD said for these places.

A yellow alert for light rain has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for July 23. Moderate rain is likely between July 24 and July 25.

For Raigad, a yellow alert has been sounded till July 25th and in Ratnagiri till July 24th.