New Delhi: Battling torrential rainfall this week and more predicted for the next 24 hours, Mumbai is gearing to face the deluge by taking the imperative step of shutting down all school and colleges.

Click here for all live updates on Mumbai rains

The state government has ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut in Mumbai, suburban Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad on Monday, August 05.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde announced that reporting to ARC and Institutes for CAP Round II for First-Year PG Technical Courses in ME/M.Tech. has been extended till August 6 and August 7 respectively in view of the heavy rains.

A statement from the chief minister’s office read, “All Government and Semi-Government employees in MMR Region are allowed to report late on their duties.”

The government has issued advisory for residents to not venture out in streets unless absolutely necessary. All emergency services have been ordered to remain open until further notice.

5 PEOPLE KILLED

At least five persons were killed in Mumbai and Satara as rains continued to clobber large parts of Maharashtra, especially the coastal Konkan region, on Sunday, hitting train services badly.

IAF helicopters rescued 58 people in Thane and boats were deployed to rescue around 400 people stranded in Mumbai suburbs, officials said.

Following incessant overnight rains, water seeped into many homes in Kranti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Jarimari, Shankarnagar and Bail-bazar areas of Kurla suburb and two teams of the NDRF deployed rubber boats to rescue around 400 residents stranded there.

“They have been temporarily shifted to Bazarwad Municipal School and other schools. Congress activists have also made arrangements for food, water and medical help as required,” local MLA and Congress deputy leader in Assembly Naseem Khan said.

The Indian Air Force deployed an MI-17 helicopter to rescue 58 villagers, including 18 children, from Ju village in neighbouring Thane as they were stranded in rising flood waters.

In another operation, the IAF chopper flew to rescue 15 marooned villagers in Buranda (Palghar) but returned as it could not locate them due to heavy rain and poor visibility.

The operations were conducted after a request by the Maharashtra government, and all the stranded people were shifted to safer locations at the Air Force Station in Thane.

The BMC, NDRF, two columns of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, besides all other agencies are on a high alert for any eventuality in Mumbai and Thane.

For the second consecutive day, waterlogging has been reported in many areas of Nala Sopara, Vasai, Virar, Vikramgad (Palghar district), Mira Road, Bhayander, Thane City, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Titwala, Ulhasnagar (Thane), Roha, Pali, Mangaon, Karjat, Pen, Panvel (Raigad), and Mandangad, Chiplun, and Dapoli (Ratnagiri).

With IANS inputs