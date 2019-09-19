New Delhi: All schools junior colleges in Mumbai and adjoining areas including will remain shut on Thursday in view of the ‘extremely heavy’ rains predictions by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Education minister Ashish Shelar announced the state government’s decision to declare a holiday for schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region.

“In view of heavy rainfall forecasts, a holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region today. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions,” Shelar tweeted.

In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions. #rain — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 18, 2019

He further said that after taking conginsance of local conditions, the district collectors in other parts of Maharshtra will decide whether schools will remain closed or not on Friday.

Issuing a red alert, the IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall till September 21. Besides, Mumbai, the IMD has also forecast downpour for isolated places like Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned the locals to take precautions and avoid venturing into beaches and other vulnerable areas.