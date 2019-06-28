New Delhi: Three people including a woman were killed in rain-related incident in separate areas of Mumbai on Friday. According to the reports, a 60-year-old woman, identified as Kashima Yudiyar, lost her life near RTO office in Andheri (East) area.

Another incident took place at Mahakali Caves in Goregaon East wherein four people were injured. All four of them were taken to a hospital where two were declared brought dead by the doctors. The condition of two others is said to be critical.

In Dadar East, three others were wounded after a wall collapsed at Senapati Bapat Marg, Kamgar Maidan. All the three were undergoing treatment in KEM Hospital.

Meanwhile, the first spell of heavy rains, which lashed the metropolis and its outskirts, slowed down road and rail traffic earlier in the day. Heavy traffic jam affected the movement of vehicles on the Mulund-Sion stretch of the Eastern Express Highway, a BMC spokesperson said.

The Thane railway station witnessed water-logging on tracks and the local civic administration has been alerted about it by the Central Railway (CR).

“Water entered on tracks from the city area. The TMC (Thane Municipal Corporation) has been informed. The TMC is sending officials to check and do the needful. Our officers are there to help,” CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said.

The Western Railway, in a statement said, several teams of officials along with RPF jawans have been deployed at different locations to ensure smooth operation of trains.

“Tracks and signals are working well without any failure. Train operation is normal. Today we received a few mail express trains late at Surat from Vadodara due to heavy rains in Vadodara division,” said the statement.