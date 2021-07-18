Mumbai: Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed incessant rains overnight leading to flooding and waterlogging in parts of the city. Fourteen people were killed and four others injured in various rain-related incidents in Mumbai’s Chembur and Vikhroli. The local train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in Mumbai were suspended due to waterlogging in the tracks due to the overnight heavy downpour.Also Read - 15 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Walls Collapse on Shanties in Mumbai's Chembur, Rescue Ops Underway

The devastation caused by rains reminded some Mumbaikars of the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, meanwhile, issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains.

News agency ANI tweeted photos and videos of Mumbai as it faces Monsoon fury. Check them out below:

A picture showed Vihar Lake, which supplies drinking water to residents of Mumbai, overflowing after heavy rains in the city.

A video shared by ANI showed a car being swept away after rainwater entered Mumbai’s Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning.

In another instance, a group of men was seen enjoying dips in the middle of the waterlogged king circle in Mumbai’s Sion following rains.

The movement of commuters was affected as roads were waterlogged in the Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall.

Due to waterlogging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup, and other locations, train services on the mainline were suspended between CSMT and Thane.

A sudden change in climatic conditions led to Mumbai witnessing over 100 mm rainfall in six hours, the IMD said in an early morning bulletin. It also changed the rains forecast for the city from orange to red alert. The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in the preceding 12 hours. Mumbai would receive “heavy to very heavy” rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD further predicted.