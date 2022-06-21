Mumbai: The weather office on Monday issued an ‘orange alert’ to Mumbai and Thane for very heavy rainfall till June 21. The orange-colour coded warning for heavy rains on June 20-21 was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).Also Read - Good Day For India Inc: Three Indian Cities Make To Top 40 Startup Hubs In The World

Monsoon to arrive in Delhi around usual date: IMD

Meanwhile, meteorologists said that the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around its usual date, June 27, and the rain deficit will be compensated for by June end. Pre-monsoon showers over the last three days have brought down the rain deficit in Delhi to 34 per cent. The city has gauged 23.8 mm of rain as against the normal of 36.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. All of it came in the last four days.

A cyclonic circulation will come up over parts of West Bengal, north Odisha and adjoining Bangladesh in the next two to three days which will change the wind pattern in the Indo-Gangetic plains, said G P Sharma, president (meteorology), Skymet Weather. "This cyclonic circulation will initiate the typical easterly flow which is crucial for the advance of the monsoon into northwest India. Delhi will get the first monsoon rains around the usual date, if not exactly June 27," he said.

Monsoon Arrival in North, Central India: 5 Points

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said the monsoon is progressing normally and there is no forecast of a system that could stall its progress for now. The IMD on Monday said the monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Madhya Pradesh, entire Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, and some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh. It said on Thursday that the monsoon is likely to cover many parts of northwest India between June 23 and June 29. Easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and western disturbances are predicted to bring light or moderate rainfall to the region during this period, it had said. Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years. The monsoon had entered a “break” phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8 last year.

(With inputs from PTI)