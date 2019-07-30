New Delhi: Two people died and one was injured after a wall collapsed due to a landslide owing to incessant rains, on Monday night in Kalwa, Thane.

So far, 19 people have been evacuated by the authorities. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast yet another day of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Upnagar area.

Maharashtra: Two dead and one injured after a wall collapsed due to a landslide, late last night in Kalwa, Thane. 19 people have been evacuated by the authorities, so far. pic.twitter.com/Xz4Shv4obm — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

In its report, the IMD has predicted “intermittent heavy to very heavy rainfall” at isolated places. An alert has been issued to the local agencies.

Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai: Intermittent heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur at isolated places, today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/9eXOzmjcDE — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Mumbai life has been thrown out of gear with the continuous downpour since Friday that has caused waterlogging, landslides and massive traffic congestion in several areas.

According to an IMD report, July rainfall for Mumbai has been highest since 1908 while for Thane and Pune since 1901. If the rainfall continues for another two days, Mumbai will most likely catch up with Thane and Pune in that it will record its highest rainfall since 1901.