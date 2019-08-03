Live Updates

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: Due to rains coinciding with high tide resulting in backflow of water in Kurla/Sion/Chunabhati section, services have been temporarily suspended between CSMT-Vashi on harbour line and CSMT-Thane on mainline.
    Mumbai Rains LIVE: “Services are running between Vashi and Panvel & CSMT-Bandra/Goregaon on harbour line, Thane-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara/Khopoli on main line, Trans-harbour line and Belapur/Nerul-Khakopar section,” Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: A cargo vessel going to Mumbai from Surat suffered minor damage after it hit rocks off Dahanu coast on Saturday morning, an official told PTI.
    “The cargo ship, Aparna, came drifting towards Wadvan village, before hitting rocks off Dahanu coast. One blade of the fan got damaged in the incident,” chief of the district disaster control room, Vivekanand Kadam, said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he added. Further details are awaited.

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: Traffic has been restored in the following areas:

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: The following Demu Train will be cancelled/partial cancelled on August 4:

    79457 Botad-Dhangdhra & 79458 Dhangadhra-Botad fully cancelled
    79459 Botad-Dhangadhra will be partially cancelled between Botad-Surendranagar and will run between Surendranagar-Dhangadhra.
    Mumbai Rains LIVE: The IMD has issued a warning for extremely very heavy rainfall forecast for next 24hours. The BMC has declared a holiday on August 3, today, for all schools and colleges in Mumbai.

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: Reminder for Mumbaikars: Heavy showers are likely to collide with the ‘highest high tide’ of the monsoon season of 4.90 metres in the afternoon at 1.44 PM. The IMD has requested everyone to avoid any outing, especially the beaches.

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: One person was electrocuted on Saturday morning as heavy rains battered Thane district and another person suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery in Mumbra caved in. The low-lying areas in the city have been affected the most as several housing complexes in such areas were flooded.

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: The Dahisar river that runs through Mumbai’s suburbs, overflowed due to the downpour in the city and resulted in extreme waterlogging and traffic jams.

New Delhi: Ahead of what may be the season’s highest tide, Mumbai woke up to yet another downpour on Saturday morning. Torrential rains have already led to waterlogging in parts of the city causing mayhem on the streets.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), “heavy to very heavy rains” are expected in Malad, Andheri and Kandivali area. Heavy rains are also likely to hit Ratnagiri and Sindhdurg districts of Maharashtra.

The intense is likely to continue throughout the weekend and people have been advised not to leave their homes. The IMD has issued a warning along the West coast, and also “red alert” in Mumbai for the inclement weather.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology in the IMD of Mumbai, KS Hosalikar had tweeted, “With the development of low-pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfall.”

On Friday, a wall collapsed in a chawl at Chandivali farm in Mumbai at around 12:20 PM. At least three people were trapped and one person died under the debris.

The city, yesterday, recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature hovered around 25 degree Celsius. Due to the prediction of a downpour, the temperature on Saturday is likely to go down to 30 degree Celsius.