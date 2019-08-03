

















New Delhi: Ahead of what may be the season’s highest tide, Mumbai woke up to yet another downpour on Saturday morning. Torrential rains have already led to waterlogging in parts of the city causing mayhem on the streets.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), “heavy to very heavy rains” are expected in Malad, Andheri and Kandivali area. Heavy rains are also likely to hit Ratnagiri and Sindhdurg districts of Maharashtra.

The intense is likely to continue throughout the weekend and people have been advised not to leave their homes. The IMD has issued a warning along the West coast, and also “red alert” in Mumbai for the inclement weather.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology in the IMD of Mumbai, KS Hosalikar had tweeted, “With the development of low-pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfall.”

On Friday, a wall collapsed in a chawl at Chandivali farm in Mumbai at around 12:20 PM. At least three people were trapped and one person died under the debris.

The city, yesterday, recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature hovered around 25 degree Celsius. Due to the prediction of a downpour, the temperature on Saturday is likely to go down to 30 degree Celsius.