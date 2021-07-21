Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, and other Konkon regions on Wednesday, setting a new record. After a rainy June with 961.4 mm of rainfall, the city has received another 958.4 mm of rainfall in July so far. Usually, Mumbai receives half the amount with an average of 493 mm of rain in June. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a “red alert” for five Maharashtra districts, including Raigad and Pune, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next two days. It also issued an orange alert for Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: India Adds 3,998 Deaths in 24 Hours After Maharashtra Reconciles Covid Data

Rain fury has battered normal lives disrupting road, rail and air traffic across coastal Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the IMD has also forecasted isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and Gujarat till Friday.

LIVE Updates on Mumbai Rains:

10.27 AM: The IMD has issued Orange alert in Navi Mumbai and Thane with intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places. A Yellow Alert has been issued for Mumbai today, predicting moderate to intense spells of rain. It had earlier issued an Orange Alert in the city.

10.06 AM: Train services may be disrupted due to heavy rains in Maharashtra.

Heavy rains in many parts of Mumbai since early morning. More to come throughout the day with strong westerlies bringing moisture. 100mm plus coming in many parts of Mumbai & surrounding areas. #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Rains (@IndiaWeatherMan) July 21, 2021

9:54 AM: Heavy rains have been witnessed across Mumbai since morning.