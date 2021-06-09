Mumbai: Monsoons have lashed Mumbai and the first batch of rains wreaked havoc in the city on Wednesday. Several areas reported waterlogging, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads. Mumbai Local trains, which are the lifeline of the city, also suffered disruption in services as railway tracks were inundated. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai today, while the regional meteorological department in Maharashtra has issued a warning for the next five days in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Konkan areas over heavy rainfall. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Services Halted Between Kurla, Sion Stations Due to Waterlogging
Here are the traffic updates in Mumbai so far:
- The Mumbai traffic police closed Milan, Khar, Andheri and Malad subways for motorists due to waterlogging at these places.
- The Mumbai Police in a tweet said, “#WaterLogging Netaji Palkar Chowk, S.V. Road Baherambaug Junction, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Neelam Junction, Govandi, Hindamata Junction, Iqbal Kamani Junction, Dharavi Restaurant, Dharavi, Sion Junction, King Circle. Please plan travel likewise.#StaySafeMumbai #MonsoonSafety.”
- However, traffic is smooth on the SV Road, Linking Road and the Western Express Highway. So far, no traffic congestion has been reported, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Western Suburbs, Somnath Gharge told PTI.
- Mumbai Local train services on the Kurla-CSMT line were halted as water started flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations amid heavy rains in Mumbai at 9.50 AM as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. The Central Railway PRO said that traffic will resume as soon as the water recedes.
- The city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.
- Fewer vehicles on the city roads amid the downpour, but motorcyclists and other two-wheeler riders were unable to manoeuvre their vehicles at some of the flooded places. Cranes were used to clear roads on which motorists had abandoned their vehicles due to waterlogging.
- Heavy rains cause the problem of low visibility and increase the risk of accidents, hence the traffic police personnel are on roads to prevent such incidents.
- No untoward incident like road accidents or wall collapse has been reported so far.
- Red alert has been issued in Mumbai today and an Orange alert for the net 4-5 days. Monsoon season in Mumbai this year arrived slightly earlier than the average arrival date, the IMD Mumbai said.
- The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) yesterday held an urgent meeting on monsoon preparedness as various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed water-logging due to pre-monsoon rains.