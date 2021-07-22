Mumbai: Heavy rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Maharashtra overnight and today have thrown normal life out of gear, causing traffic snarls, waterlogging and disruption in local train services. Several trains of the Central Railway have been cancelled due to flooding on rail tracks, while train services on other lines have also been hampered.Also Read - Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Traffic on Konkan Railway Route Disrupted After River Overflows in Ratnagiri

Trains services on the Konkan Railway route, connecting Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district was suspended this morning after water levels in Vashishti river rose above the danger mark and overflowed the railway tracks between Chiplun and Kamathe stations in the area.

"Eight trains have been regulated due to the disruption of the route," Konkan Railway Corporation Limited's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Baban Ghatge told PTI. The route, spread across three states- Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka – is one of the challenging terrains, as it consists of many rivers, gorges and mountains.

Due to heavy rain, water level of Vashishiti river bridge at km 130/9 between Chiplun & Kamathe stations in Ratnagiri region has risen above danger level. In view of safety of passengers train services in this section are suspended temporarily. @RailMinIndia — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) July 22, 2021

