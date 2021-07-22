Mumbai: Heavy rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Maharashtra overnight and today have thrown normal life out of gear, causing traffic snarls, waterlogging and disruption in local train services. Several trains of the Central Railway have been cancelled due to flooding on rail tracks, while train services on other lines have also been hampered.Also Read - Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Traffic on Konkan Railway Route Disrupted After River Overflows in Ratnagiri
Trains services on the Konkan Railway route, connecting Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district was suspended this morning after water levels in Vashishti river rose above the danger mark and overflowed the railway tracks between Chiplun and Kamathe stations in the area. Also Read - Mumbai Rains, Traffic Diversions, Train Schedule: Rainfall to Cross 2,000 MM-Mark Soon, Says Report
“Eight trains have been regulated due to the disruption of the route,” Konkan Railway Corporation Limited’s Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Baban Ghatge told PTI. The route, spread across three states- Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka – is one of the challenging terrains, as it consists of many rivers, gorges and mountains. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Ashwini Vaishnaw to Make Statement on Pegasus Case in Rajya Sabha Tomorrow
Mumbai Rains: Train Status Latest Update
- Train operations from Titwala to Igatpuri (in Nashik district adjoining Thane) and from Ambernath to Lonavala suspended after tracks were submerged, boulders crashed and mudslides were reported at multiple locations.
- 01020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai spl returned to Pune & 01019 Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar special JCO 22.7.2021 will leave from Pune
- 02119 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas spl short terminated at Roha due to flooding between Anjani and Chiplun.
- Other trains short terminated, cancelled, rescheduled & short originating today:
Mumbai Rains: Central Railways Latest Update
Mumbai Rains: Central Railways Latest Update