Mumbai Rains: The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and other coastal areas in Maharashtra following heavy rains in the region. Earlier, an orange alert was issued but in the wake of the heavy downpour in the region, the weather department upgraded the warning status to red. Notably, Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night, resulting in water logging in many areas.

As per a bulletin, rains will lash Mumbai for round six more hours. The bulletin also said that due to the heavy rains, inundation of low-lying areas is expected. The rains could also lead to disruption in electricity and water supply, local traffic and road transport.

Here's IMD Rainfall Warning For Various Places:

North Konkan: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely

South Konkan: Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places, said IMD

North Central Maharashtra: The weather department said that heavy to very rainfall expected at isolated places in ghat areas

South Central Maharashtra: The area may see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas

East Vidarbha: According to the IMD, heavy rainfall may lash at isolated places.

West Vidarbha: Hevay rainfall expected at isolated places

For Thane, Palghar and Raigad regions, IMD said these areas may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. For Nasik, Pune and Satara, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places.