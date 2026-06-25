Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging, traffic chaos persist, are schools closed today as IMD issues orange alert for Thane and Palghar?

Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall on Thursday after intermittent showers continuously lashed the city, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Are schools closed today? Check the IMD forecast here.

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Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging, traffic chaos persist, are schools closed today as IMD issues orange alert for Thane and Palghar? | Image: ANI

Mumbai Weather: Mumbai city is dealing with inclement weather conditions as monsoon rains have created havoc in the region. Several low-lying areas have been filled with rainwater, and several major roads are severely waterlogged due to intermittent rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected over the next 24 hours.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from the Eastern Express Highway. pic.twitter.com/dKR0p32ute — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

Are Schools, Colleges Closed In Mumbai Today?

There has been no announcement of the closure of educational institutions, including schools and colleges. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not announced any closure of schools yet.

Heavy overnight showers disrupted road and rail traffic and flooded several low-lying areas. Officers face problems due to the waterlogging. On Wednesday, some areas received over 300 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, PTI reported.

The BMC took to X and informed, “After much anticipation, the rains have finally arrived in Mumbai. About 45 per cent of Mumbai’s average June rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours up to 8 AM today (June 24, 2026). Water accumulated in low-lying and extremely low-lying areas has been drained swiftly. Rail and road traffic are proceeding without hindrance. People’s representatives and the administration are working in coordination. Overall, despite the heavy downpour, Mumbai’s daily life is running smoothly—this is a testament to the pre-monsoon preparations being well executed this year,” said Mumbai’s Mayor, Smt. Ritu Tawde, while speaking to the media.

Mumbai Temperature

According to IMD, the maximum temperature of Mumbai is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature is expected to remain near 25 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon Update

The southwest monsoon, which hit Kerala on June 4, is set to make further progress across the country over the coming days. According to the weather department, the monsoon activities are going to advance into Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days. Parts of Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive monsoon rains in three to four days.

IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across the west coast, Northeast India, parts of West Bengal and Sikkim in the coming days. While, heatwave conditions continue to affect several parts of northern and central India.