Mumbai: After a day of heavy rainfall, the financial capital on Thursday witnessed water-logging and other rainfall-prone incidents throwing normal life out of gear. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the intense spell is likely to hit the city and its suburbs today.

“A few spells of rain/shower with heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs,” said the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

Further, Skymet Weather reported 46.76 per cent cloud build-up in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas woke up to heavy spell of rain, as predicted.

Various parts of the city, including Sion, Kurla, Dadar, Hindmata, had become waterlogged due to continuous rainfall over the past few hours. “A cyclonic circulation is being developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. The city has received hardly any showers in last 2-3 days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days,” an IMD official had said.