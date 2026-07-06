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Mumbai Rain Update: Work from Home for private offices, half-day for government employees as heavy rains lash city

"In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only: Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day," SDMA said.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: July 6, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Mumbai Rain Update
Mumbai Rain Update

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a work from home (WFH) advisory for private offices in Mumbai. The non-essential government offices will observe a half day amid heavy rains in the financial capital.

“In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only: Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day,” SDMA said.

Read more: Mumbai Rains: City under Red alert, are schools, colleges close today? Waterlogging, potholes pose threat to motorists - Check forecast for Thane, Raigad, Palghar

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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