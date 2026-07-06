Mumbai Rain Update: Work from Home for private offices, half-day for government employees as heavy rains lash city

"In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only: Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day," SDMA said.

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Mumbai Rain Update

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a work from home (WFH) advisory for private offices in Mumbai. The non-essential government offices will observe a half day amid heavy rains in the financial capital.

“In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only: Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day,” SDMA said.