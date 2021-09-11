Mumbai: A 34-year-old woman, who was raped and brutally assaulted inside a tempo in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area, died this morning while receiving treatment at a city hospital, reported NDTV. The incident came to light on Friday when police found a woman lying in an unconscious state in Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area. Preliminary reports said the woman was raped and brutally assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts.Also Read - Mysuru Gangrape Case: Seventh Accused Arrested from Tamil Nadu After a Fortnight

Police had rushed to the spot upon receiving a phone call informing them that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road on Friday morning.

When the cops rushed to the spot, they found a woman lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital.

Police said the incident had taken place inside a tempo parked on the roadside. Bloodstains were also found inside the vehicle.

The accused, Mohit Chauhan, was arrested few hours into the incident.

The incident was a gruesome reminder of the attack on a medical student in Delhi, in December 2012. A young woman — later referred to as `Nirbhaya” — was brutally gangraped and assaulted inside a moving bus in Delhi, causing a wave of outrage across the country. She died in hospital after struggling for life for several days.