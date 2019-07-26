













Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds exceeding 50-60 kmph in Thane, Raigad and Mumbai on Friday. Notably, Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall as per the weather forecast.

Consequently, flights to and from Mumbai were also delayed. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (MIAL) Public Relations Officer noted, “Flights are delayed by 30 minutes on average, due to heavy rains since last 2 hours.”

The weather department had also predicted heavy downpour in isolated areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, in the coming days. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Raigad. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Thane, Palghar and Mumbai in the next three days,” said IMD.

All India Current Thunderstorm Nowcast warning pic.twitter.com/ImnngGZAWF — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 26, 2019

Recently, heavy rainfall in Mumbai inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar. This resulted in huge traffic snarls at major junctions in the capital city of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the daily forecast by IMD on Friday stated that southwest monsoon would remain active over central and adjoining south peninsular India in the coming days.

Rainfall forecast and Warning Dated 26.07.2019 pic.twitter.com/ix1eYyBAmb — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 26, 2019

IMD’s forecast further read, “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, ghat areas of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Konkan, Gujarat, and Rajasthan during next three days.”

