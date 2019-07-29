Mumbai: An active monsoon beginning this month has translated into the highest July rain in five years for Mumbai, said reports on Monday.

With a couple of days still left for the month, the 1,268.4 mm received this month is just short of the 1,468.5 mm rainfall it got in July 2014. The weather department said that the maximum rain recorded this month was received between July 1-2, with a reading of 375.2 mm followed by on July 26-27, when 219.2 mm was recorded.

This year, rainfall had exceeded the average for the month, 840 mm, by July 20. The total rainfall recorded by the Colaba and Santacruz observatories this month is 260 mm and 619 mm above normal, respectively.

There was a respite from rains on Sunday after almost a week-long spell. The Meteorological Department’s red alert has also been lowered to orange. However, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have been predicted for Monday.

On Sunday, despite the red alert, the city recorded light rain activity, with the IMD’s Colaba observatory getting 4.8 mm and the Santacruz observatory 0.5 mm.

Monsoon remained active over the north Konkan belt (which includes Mumbai), with moderate to heavy rainfall over most places even as some places experienced a downpour. “Because of conditions along the Konkan, parts of interior Maharashtra are likely to receive a wet spell during the next two or three days,” a weather department official told a daily.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet has said an increase in rain activity was expected from Sunday night. “As predicted by Skymet, rain over Mumbai reduced on Sunday. Another spike is possible late tonight (Sunday), leading to waterlogging in many areas. Mumbaikars may face difficulty commuting to the workplace on Monday morning,” Skymet VP, meteorology & climate change, Mahesh Palawat said.